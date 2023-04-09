Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

