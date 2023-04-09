Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,677 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

PG&E Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PCG opened at $16.71 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.