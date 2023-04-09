Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $348,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $256.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

