Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

