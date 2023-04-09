Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 3,996 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $100.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

