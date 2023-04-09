CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HTRB opened at $34.42 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

