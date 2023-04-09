CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,780 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.55. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

