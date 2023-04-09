CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 72 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,500.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,497.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,408.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

