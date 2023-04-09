51 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $483.54 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.86. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

