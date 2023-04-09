CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,729 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 603,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 519,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.