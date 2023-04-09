CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 200 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $53.58 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

