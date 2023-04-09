CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,698,000 after purchasing an additional 296,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $141.15 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

