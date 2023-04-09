SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

