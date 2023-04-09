Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,455,000. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 317,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 959.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 240,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,027,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:SVAL opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

