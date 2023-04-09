Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 4,672.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.12 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

