GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.