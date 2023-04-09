Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

