Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 515 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $66.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $76.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

