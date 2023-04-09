FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,457. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FDS opened at $404.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.