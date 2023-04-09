Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $113.85 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

