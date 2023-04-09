Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 961 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 172,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BBJP stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.66.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

