State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.