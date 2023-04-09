Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $368.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.47 and a 200-day moving average of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

