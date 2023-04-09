2,000 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,350,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,557,000 after buying an additional 1,030,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,397,000 after buying an additional 540,834 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

