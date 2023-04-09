Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $30,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,338 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,728,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,251.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 484,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,560,000.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

