Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Invests $135,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.42. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

