Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $124.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.57. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $149.80.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

