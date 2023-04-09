Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BA opened at $211.37 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50, a PEG ratio of 190.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.