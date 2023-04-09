Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $112.97 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

