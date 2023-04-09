Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 425 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.17.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $301.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $343.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

