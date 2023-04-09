Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Invests $90,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 696,312 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after buying an additional 631,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 392,292 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4,245.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after buying an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $105.35 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More

