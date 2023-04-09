Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.2 %

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

