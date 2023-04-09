Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 1,823 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 255.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

