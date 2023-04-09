Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires Shares of 2,200 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $704,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ball Stock Performance

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

BALL opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $89.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

