Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 742 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

