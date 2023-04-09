Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 755 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

