Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 10,109 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

BATS:PAUG opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

