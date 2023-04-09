Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 75.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $111.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

