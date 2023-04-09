Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 510,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $64.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.