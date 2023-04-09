Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.7 %

ENB stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Enbridge

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

