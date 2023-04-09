Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.