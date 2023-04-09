Girard Partners LTD. Has $14.14 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $292.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

