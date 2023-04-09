Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 33.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pool by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 3.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pool by 50.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Pool by 4.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.18.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $326.26 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $473.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

