Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $65,857,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

