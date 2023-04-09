Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Relx by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $51,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.51) to GBX 2,950 ($36.64) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.77) to GBX 2,860 ($35.52) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.90) to GBX 2,840 ($35.27) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NYSE:RELX opened at $32.79 on Friday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

