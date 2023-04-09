Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $656.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $685.96 and a 200-day moving average of $680.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

