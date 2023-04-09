Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 86.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 56.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 12.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.