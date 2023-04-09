Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,722,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,272,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,385,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,557,000 after buying an additional 218,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair cut Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Viasat Stock Performance

Viasat stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $47.16.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $651.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.07 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $90,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $298,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $291,573 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat Profile

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.