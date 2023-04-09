Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Holdings Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 33.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $167.91 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.26 and a 200-day moving average of $148.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SLAB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.