Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Okta were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.15. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

